David J. Davia

April 10, 1937 - March 22, 2022

AUBURN — David J. Davia, 84, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully Tuesday March 22, 2022 after a two-year battle with Alzheimer's.

A native and lifelong Auburn resident Dave was born April 10, 1937, the son of Alfred and Margaret (Vail) Davia. Dave was a graduate of Central High School and Auburn Community College. He had retired from New York State Department of Corrections, with 27 years of service. He had also been employed at Rondina Furniture Store.

A US Navy Veteran, he had served from August 1956, and was discharged in August 1960. He had maintained memberships in the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Dave had enjoyed regular outings with family and friends at Burger King, Dilaj's, and ballroom dancing was always a favorite occasion.

Surviving are his wife Bernice Davia, of Auburn; son, Michael (Tabatha) Davia, of Port Byron; daughter, Marlene Guilfoos, of Fulton; grandchildren: Jessica Pultorak and Andrew Davia; great-granddaughter Sylvia Pultorak; special nephew, Robert Davia; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol, a brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Patricia Davia, and parents.

Funeral services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 with Arlie Howell officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services. Memorials may be remembered to the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY.