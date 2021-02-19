David J. Fox

AUBURN — David J. Fox, 73, left this world on February 16, 2021 at his house on Half Acre Road. David was born in Auburn and was the son of the late John and Lilly (Tinti) Fox.

For over 26 years David was employed at Welch Allyn Company of Skaneateles Falls where he served as a corporate facilities manager.

David loved classic cars and fishing. He certainly was a thorough enthusiast of any topic revolving around Walt Disney and the world he created.

Mr. Fox is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Reisman Fox; his devoted daughter, Tamara Walters and her husband, John, of Auburn; a faithful son, Jason and his wife, Denise, of MA; his wonderful grandchildren: Jason, Colton, Madelyn and Jack; as well as scores and scores of great friends.

As well as his parents, David was predeceased by his first wife Mary Fox.

Services for David will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.

David lived for the greatest joy of his life, which was spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately knew him as "Papa."