David J. Fox

AUBURN - David J. Fox, 73, left this world on February 16, 2021 at his house on Half Acre Road. David was born in Auburn and was the son of the late John and Lilly (Tinti) Fox.

For over 26 years David was employed at Welch Allyn Company of Skaneateles Falls where he served as a corporate facilities manager.

David loved classic cars and fishing. He certainly was a thorough enthusiast of any topic revolving around Walt Disney and the world he created.

Mr. Fox is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Reisman Fox; his devoted daughter Tamara Walters and her husband John of Auburn; a faithful son Jason and his wife Denise of MA; his wonderful grandchildren Jason, Colton, Madelyn and Jack; as well as scores and scores of great friends.

As well as his parents, David was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Fox.

Services for David will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Holy Family Church. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.

David lived for the greatest joy of his life, which was spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately knew him as "Papa".