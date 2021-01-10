David J. Hawelka

Oct. 1, 1927 - Jan. 8, 2021

AUBURN - David J. Hawelka, 93, the loving husband of Anna Tarala Hawelka of Schwartz Towers, Auburn, died Friday, January 8, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born October 1, 1927 in Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Nelian Hawelka, David retired following 35 years with Nolan's Sporting Goods. A communicant of St. Mary's Church, he enjoyed skiing, golf, traveling and spending winters in Florida. David was a life member of both the Utopia Club and the Knights of Columbus and loved the Monday night crew of friends at the Knights of Columbus.

Both he and his wife were avid Yankee and Notre Dame fans. David cherished the time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and often would tell the grandchildren "don't take any wooden nickels."