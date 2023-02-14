David J. Pettigrass

Sept. 28, 1939 - Jan. 23, 2023

TEMECULA — A Legend in Our Hearts.

David J. Pettigrass, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. He was 83 years old. Born in Auburn NY on Sept. 28, 1939 to his parents Leonard and Irene Pettigrass.

As a child, he enjoyed playing outdoors, fishing, reading, and riding his bike. During high school, he worked odd jobs, played pool and worked on cars with friends.

After high school, he obtained his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University in 1961. He then landed a job with Douglas Astronautics in Huntington Beach, CA. There, he was involved in the engineering project of the SkyLab Program and Saturn 5 Rocket. After working as an engineer for several years, he decided to pursue a career in law. He worked for 30 years with Caltrans Legal where he made some lifelong friendships.

Above all he was the most amazing father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughters: Elena and Julie; and his seven grandchildren: Tyler, Tristan, Tori, Wynter, Chandler, Kaylynn, Dayton; and one great-grandchild, Orion.

He always encouraged his family to work hard and pursue their dreams just as he did. He made it a mission that each one of his grandchildren was made to feel especially loved. They share many fond memories of him. He left a legacy of love and devotion to his family and he will be immensely missed. Love you Dad!