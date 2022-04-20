David J. Verdi

AUBURN — With his wife by his side, David Verdi, 66, peacefully passed away in his home after a long illness not more than 200 feet from the house he was born in on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman, skilled archer, excellent fisherman and family man. He started making floral arrangements at their family flower shop in Skaneateles as a child, arrows at the family archery shop as a young man, then after starting his 7-3 job at Austeel, where he was a skilled mechanic for more than 32 years. He also had a landscaping business on the side.

He loved and cherished his wife and family, especially any time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy (Chayka) Verdi; two children, daughter Maggie (Matthew) Yeo, son David A. (Elizabeth) Verdi; five grandchildren, Marah and Matthew Yeo, Emma, Mia and Cora Verdi; three siblings, Kathy Weldon, Anne (Steve) Reynolds, Burton (Kathy) Verdi, Jr.; seven sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Streeter, Bernard "Sonny" (Sue) Chayka, Elaine (Gib) Lovell, Philip (Doris) Chayka, Pearl Hunter, Cindy (Dennis) Baney, Betty (Mike) Palmieri; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Burton and Constance Verdi, twin sister Doreen Pitcheralle and brother, Joseph Verdi.

Calling hours are Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with services to follow, all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. The family would appreciate the use of masks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the ASPCA, Hospice of CNY or the American Lung Association.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to The Commons and Amber from Kindred Care for their love and compassion that was shown to David during his illness.