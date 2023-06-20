David J. Wilczek

AUBURN — David J. Wilczek, 33, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after battling a long illness.

He was born in Auburn, the son of David and Cherrie (Leiger) Wilczek, Dave was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 2008 and received his Bachelor's degree in Science from SUNY Brockport.

Dave loved helping others and was very active until his recent illness. He was a board member, coach and umpire for the Auburn Boys and Girls baseball league and coach for Pop Warner football.

Dave worked for several years at Mr. Pizza and Booker T. Washington, two jobs he thoroughly loved. He was an avid New York Mets and Philadelphia Eagles sports fan. Dave also was a very passionate dirt car racing fan and team member for a Go-Cart racing team.

He was an excellent athlete, playing baseball and semi-pro football for the Finger Lakes Impact. Dave loved and cherished al the special ties with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed, by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.

He is survived by his loving parents, David and Cherrie; a sister, Jennifer Wilczek; maternal grandparents, Carmella and James Hand; two aunts: Lori (John) Roth, Tina (Eric) Bunnell; an uncle, James (Penny) Hand; as well as several great-aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Martha Wilczek.

Calling hours are this Friday, June 23, 2023 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow on Friday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St. with the Rev. Louis Vasile, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to, Auburn Boys and Girls, c/o Tony Tabone, 37 Mary St., Auburn, NY 13021.

A very heartfelt thanks to the very caring staffs at Auburn Community Hospital, the ER unit at the hospital and The Commons on Saint Anthony.

Also, a special thank you to the Auburn community, friends and family that have supported David and his family throughout his illness.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.