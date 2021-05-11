David Jay Wright

Aug. 9, 1955 - May 8, 2021

MORAVIA — David Jay Wright, 65, of Moravia, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home.

Jay was born Aug. 9, 1955 in Auburn, a son of the late David Donald and Carol (West) Wright, and was a 1973 graduate of Moravia Central School. He was employed as a mechanic with S.K. & M. in King Ferry, later with King Ferry Implements which he co-owned, and afterward retired from D & W Diesel, Inc., in Auburn. Jay had served as a driver with Four Town Ambulance Service in recent years.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rose Marie (Lillie) Wright; son, David Michael (Jennie Weeks), of Skaneateles; daughter, Julie Carol Wright (Justin Wikki), of Berkshire; three grandchildren: Payton Marie Wright, Amy Rose and Kyle Jeffrey Trescot; siblings: Tina Wright, Sally Doughty (Brian), Charles (Jenny), James (Mimi), Kenneth, Lisa Matthews (Jim), and Fred Wright; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance, PO Box 28, Moravia, or to the Home Stretch Dog Haven, 2856 NY Route 38A, Moravia, NY 13118.