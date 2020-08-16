David John Dec, 75, born to Peter and Jean Dec on Feb. 22, 1945 in Auburn, died on June 29, 2020. Loving father, grandfather, companion and friend, David passed away at home in Arizona with his family by his side.

He is survived by his companion Martha Wegner; his daughters Mary Dec and Theresa Dec Roach; and three grandchildren. David had many passions in life, including golf, gardening and cooking. He had many dear friends and he will always hold a special place in our hearts. We love you, you "dirty dog."