David L. Beckley

Sept. 16, 1931 - May 15, 2021

LOCKE — David L. Beckley, 89, of Locke, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.

David was born Sept. 16, 1931 in Montour Falls, a son of the late Fred and Louise Beckley.

Dave made his home in North Lansing with his wife of 65 years, Joyce (Freece) Beckley, and son, Daniel (Marcia), and daughter, Sue. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren: Mike, Val, Aaron, Michele and Ted; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Marian Ostrander and Gladys Beckley. He was predeceased by a sister, Anne Duryee, and brother, Clifford. He and Joyce have a very special friend, Marion Stallings. Dave was the caretaker of his entire family, as well to good friends. Once he met you he was your friend forever.

Dave was a lifetime member of the Lansing Fire Department, and served as chief of the North Lansing Fire Company and as a Lansing Fire commissioner. He fought fires until he couldn't physically do it any longer, whereupon he became a Fire Police member until he finally retired his baton. David worked for the Cornell Agronomy Department for 32 years, and for other local farmers "to help out". After his retirement he spent hours restoring furniture for many people.