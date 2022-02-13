David L. 'Poppi' Huey

AUBURN - David L. Huey, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 6, 2022. David was born in Auburn, NY. He graduated from Auburn High School. He leaves behind his wife of 7 years, Sherri Huey.

David had many enjoyable hobbies. His most recent was spending time with his cat, "Dexter Fuzz-nuts Huey". He also enjoyed spending time with family, cooking delicious Italian dishes, traveling for pleasure and work and tending to his successful business. David was the President/Owner of Huey Techtronics, based out of Weedsport, NY, which specialized in advanced electric motor controls. David was always passionate and thoroughly enjoyed every day of his work.

David was predeceased by his daughter Krista Huey; and his brothers Dan and Will Huey.

He is also survived by his mother, Loretta "Cookie" Huey; three daughters, Sarah Huey, Amber (Matthew) Maurillo and Karrie Huey; stepson Craig (Amber) Amidon; six grandchildren, Christian and Isabelle Maurillo, Aria Amidon, Jazmine and Chloe Simmons, and Nickulaus Lemon; sister, Dawn Byler; as well as many other extended family and friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Federated Church of Port Byron, NY, 35 Texpultz Pkwy., Port Byron, NY 13140.

David's burial services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Josephs Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local SPCA.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.