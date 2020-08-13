× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David L. Relyea

Aug. 11, 2020

OWASCO, NY — David L. Relyea, 54, of Owasco, NY, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, with his loving wife at his side.

He was born in Rochester, NY, the son of Lloyd and Elaine Moore Relyea. Dave graduated from H.W. Schroeder High School in Webster, Class of 1984, and received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Clarkson University, Class of 1988.

He was employed as a sales and applications engineer for AM&C in Victor. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially sailing, water skiing and downhill skiing. He was an avid international traveler and loved visiting lighthouses. Dave was a hockey enthusiast, with the Boston Bruins being his favorite team. Dave's Mensa Genius mind and kind and gentle ways will never be duplicated and will forever be treasured in the hearts of those who loved him.