David L. Relyea
Aug. 11, 2020
OWASCO, NY — David L. Relyea, 54, of Owasco, NY, passed away peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born in Rochester, NY, the son of Lloyd and Elaine Moore Relyea. Dave graduated from H.W. Schroeder High School in Webster, Class of 1984, and received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Clarkson University, Class of 1988.
He was employed as a sales and applications engineer for AM&C in Victor. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially sailing, water skiing and downhill skiing. He was an avid international traveler and loved visiting lighthouses. Dave was a hockey enthusiast, with the Boston Bruins being his favorite team. Dave's Mensa Genius mind and kind and gentle ways will never be duplicated and will forever be treasured in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Julie Relyea, of Owasco; his parents, Lloyd and Elaine Relyea, of Webster; children: Sean Relyea, of Saratoga Springs, Kristina Taylor, of Auburn, Brent Taylor, of Kenmore, Corrine Taylor, of Elmira, Heather Taylor and fiancé Nicholas Allen, of E. Syracuse, Gregory Taylor, of Cortland, Molly (Nick) Kinner; grandchildren: Ryker and Rylyn, Mike (Patti) Taylor; grandchildren: Tristan and Hannah; sister, Amy (Gregg) Kneipp; nephews: Alex and Brent; mother and father-in-law, Vi and Bob Bush, of Allegheny; sisters-in-law: Gloria Swetland and fiancé James Arveseth, of Olean, Monica (Duane) Thomas, of Olean; brother-in-law, Brad Bush, of Endicott; as well as numerous associates, friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved Granddogs, Bear and Finn.
Dave was predeceased by his first wife Paula Relyea.
Calling hours are this Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. David's Mass of Christian burial will be held this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. All state mandates will be enforced.
Dave's courageous battle led to his friends and family nicknaming him “Superman” through his heroic efforts to defeat the terrible enemy Cancer. From this, we welcome and encourage superhero attire to calling hours.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Julia Relyea for a David Relyea Clarkson Scholarship Fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.