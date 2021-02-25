David L. Thurston

March 4, 1973 - Feb. 18, 2021

WEEDSPORT — David L. Thurston, 48, formerly of Weedsport, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Arizona. Mr. Thurston was born in Syracuse on March 4, 1973.

He was a graduate of Weedsport High School. David loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

David is survived by his loving family; his wife, Renee (Short) Thurston; his son, Alex M. Thurston; his mother, Theresa Chappell; his brother, Roy Thurston, Jr.; several nieces, nephews and friends. David was predeceased by his father, Roy Thurston, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr. Weedsport. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Sennett Rural Cemetery.

Per the families wishes, donations may be made to White Chapel Funeral Home, PO Box 192, Weedsport, NY 13166 to offset funeral expenses.