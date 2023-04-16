David L. Witter

April 22, 1936 – March 22, 2023

AUBURN - David L. Witter, 86, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.

Born April 22, 1936 in Cuba, NY, he was the son of the late Ernest and Margaret (Huntington) Witter. On November 3, 1957, Dave married his wife of 65 years Sandy (Cornell). He was a graduate of Cuba Central School and served in the United States Army from 1958–1963.

Farming was in Dave's blood. He was raised on the family farm in Cuba and eventually took it over in 1972. After he and Sandy moved to Auburn, he worked at a few different farms in the area and finally found his second career at O'Hara Farms. He retired from there at the age of 75 but couldn't stay away. Following his retirement, you could still find him there during the spring, summer and fall, mowing the lawns around the farm and farm owned properties.

Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved being surrounded by any or all of his family, whether it be sharing in their accomplishments, working on a project together, or gathering at the dining room table catching up and sharing stories. These were times that he thoroughly enjoyed.

Another love of Dave's was woodworking. "Uncle Dave's Woodshop" produced many pieces for family, friends, and customers, from a simple shelf to an intricate dresser or hutch. He looked forward to traveling to various craft shows, talking to people about his craft, and explaining various details about the piece that had caught their eye. These pieces will now be cherished heirlooms for many.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sandy; children Deb (Ron) Witter-Gamba, Doug (Claire) Witter, Chris (Peggy) Witter; grandchildren Josh and Jessica Witter, Ian, Sean and Evan Witter; step-grandson, Chad (Rachel) Gamba and their daughters Aliyah and Olivia; sisters Ester Hardman, Bunny (Neil) Gibson, Dora Mullen, Beth (Gordon) Slocum; many nieces and nephews; special friends Jeff and Cathy White; and his four legged boy, Bo. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sisters Ernestine Smith, Ann Smith, Ruth Tarbox-Fulwider: brothers–in-law Harry Hardman, Cecil Smith, Herb Smith, Stan Tarbox, Jim Fulwider and John Mullen.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Half Acre Union Church, 1768 W. Genesee St. Rd., Auburn, NY, from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., with a memorial service to celebrate Dave's life immediately following.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message or condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.