David M. Janusz

Feb. 18, 1960 - Sept. 21, 2022

AUBURN - David M. Janusz passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, NY on February 18, 1960.

David is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 35 years Brenda; his son, Matt and daughter-in-law Jaynie; his blessed grandson, Quinn; sister, Lorraine (Donald) Arliss; brother, Joe Janusz; nieces and nephews Julie (John) Szozda, Jon Arliss, Nick Janusz, and Donnie (Cassie) Arliss; his wonderful great-niece and nephew Alexis and Giovani; several uncles cousins and friends near and far.

David was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Louise Janusz; and sister-in-law, Mary Janusz.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and receptionists for the wonderful care they provided David.

Following David's wishes there will be no services held. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.