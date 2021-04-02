David Neal McGeever

Sept. 9, 1944 - March 30, 2021

MORAVIA — David Neal McGeever, 76, of Moravia, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2021. Dave was born Sept. 9, 1944 to the late Harry and Julia McGeever.

He graduated from Union Springs High School in 1962. He attended the American Radio Institute in Buffalo, then landed a job with G.E., until its closure. He later retired from the Ithaca City Water Treatment Plant. Dave loved science and pizza.

He is survived by a brother, James; children: Nathan and Amanda McGeever; stepchildren: Becky, Bettie, Timmy and Pauly; and loving ex-wife, Joyce Quick Frost.

The family extends a special thank you to his caregiver, Felicia Thompson.

Dave's wishes were granted and his body was accepted for donation to science.