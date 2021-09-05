 Skip to main content
David Nervina

Dec. 5, 1957 - Sep. 3, 2021

AUBURN - David Nervina, 63, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 with his wife by his side. Born on December 5, 1957 in Auburn to the late Eugene and Carol Nervina.

He was last employed at OTB in Auburn. He enjoyed working on his lawn with his four legged kids. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Carol, and his sister, Jeanne Nervina. Donations may be made to Francis House, Syracuse, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.

