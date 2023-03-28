David P. Ciaburri

Nov. 11, 1958 - March 17, 2023

RIVERSIDE, CA — David P. Ciaburri, 64, son of the late Robert and Esther Ciaburri passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 in Riverside, CA after a brief illness.

After high school David enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in the military police at various bases around the world attaining the rank of sergeant and NCOIC Machine Shop. Dave settled in California upon his discharge from the service.

Dave is survived by his brother, Robert (Tina); and his sister, Christine (Gary) Mercado; as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dog, Stormy, always a faithful and much loved companion.

In addition to his parents, Dave was also predeceased by his son, Steven, sister, Janice Quick and brothers: Ross and Brian Ciaburri.

Services for David will be held in Riverside, CA with burial in the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery.