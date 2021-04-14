David P. Robinson
Jan. 22, 1940 - March 31, 2021
MORAVIA — David P. Robinson, 81, of Moravia, NY went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Cortland, NY, the first son of the late Paul G. Robinson and Irene (Born) Robinson. David was a lifelong resident of Locke and Moravia, NY and spent winters in Melbourne Beach, FL.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University, Class of 1964. He was employed at General Electric in Syracuse, NY, Smith Corona in Cortland, NY, and later owned his own business, Robinson Enterprises, in Locke, NY.
In 2000, David accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, thus beginning his new life in Christ.
He is survived by "the love of his new life," Deborah A. Robinson. They had the pleasure of serving the Lord together for 20 years, were members of Sempronius Baptist Church in Moravia, NY, and also attended Riverside Baptist Church in Indialantic, FL.
He was known and loved by all as Pop-Pop, Grandpa Dave, Doc, or Professor.
He is survived by daughter, Lorie "Lou" Seager; granddaughters: Kayla (Jeff) Felder and Shannon (Scott) Kleinhans; great-granddaughters: Sawyer and Sterling Kleinhans; sister, Judy Badman; brother, Edward (Donna) Robinson. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Mike (Kim) Germony, Joanna (Charles) Colley, Ron Paul (Cynthia) Geri, Reaah Lynn (Aldo) Nunez, Moses (Amanda) Geri; brothers-in-law: Michael (Danilee) Varner, Bruce (Samantha) Varner; a total of 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces; nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen J. (Pearsall) Robinson; son, David P. Robinson, Jr. and stepson, Jonathan H. Geri.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Riverside Baptist Church, 3333 Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL. Friends and family are welcome to begin arriving at 11 a.m. The celebration itself will begin at noon. Another Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Sempronious Baptist Church, 6500 Frazier Road, Moravia, NY. Friends and family are welcome to begin arriving at 1 p.m. The celebration itself will begin at 2 p.m.
A private interment will be held at Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be sent to Sempronious Baptist Church for their Building Renovation Fund, care of Pastor Dennis Grimes at 6500 Frazier Road, Moravia, NY 13118.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences can be sent to afcfcare.com.