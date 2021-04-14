David P. Robinson

Jan. 22, 1940 - March 31, 2021

MORAVIA — David P. Robinson, 81, of Moravia, NY went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Cortland, NY, the first son of the late Paul G. Robinson and Irene (Born) Robinson. David was a lifelong resident of Locke and Moravia, NY and spent winters in Melbourne Beach, FL.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University, Class of 1964. He was employed at General Electric in Syracuse, NY, Smith Corona in Cortland, NY, and later owned his own business, Robinson Enterprises, in Locke, NY.

In 2000, David accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, thus beginning his new life in Christ.

He is survived by "the love of his new life," Deborah A. Robinson. They had the pleasure of serving the Lord together for 20 years, were members of Sempronius Baptist Church in Moravia, NY, and also attended Riverside Baptist Church in Indialantic, FL.

He was known and loved by all as Pop-Pop, Grandpa Dave, Doc, or Professor.