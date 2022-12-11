David R. Stebbins

SENECA FALLS - David R. Stebbins passed away on December 3, 2022 at the age of 57 after more than a year of living with cancer.

David grew up in Skaneateles, NY, son of Robert and Jane Stebbins. He went to college at Cayuga Community College and RIT and spent the rest of his life living in Seneca Falls, NY.

David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bobbi; sons Ryan and Thomas of Seneca Falls; brother, Mark; and mother, Jane of Skaneateles; mother and father-in-law, Arlene and Thomas Hearn; brother-in-law, David Hearn and his wife Colleen; as well as nieces Allison and Ashley, all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

David's family will receive guests at a Celebration of Life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Springside Inn in Auburn from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. In keeping with David's wishes, a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

David's proudest accomplishments were those he achieved with his sons. He was involved in the community as a coach and scout leader where he was able to guide his sons and positively influence the lives of other children. He prioritized his time with his family and loved spending time with his sons in the outdoors. He was extremely proud of the adults they became and was their biggest fan.

David was also fulfilled by his long career with the New York State Police, serving many areas of the state and rising to the rank of Captain.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in memory to Camp Good Days, PO Box 665 Mendon, NY 14506 or campgooddays.org/donate where Dave spent several summer weeks volunteering and made many exceptional friends.

