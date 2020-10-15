David Raymond Parkman

OWENSBORO, KY — David Raymond Parkman, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born in Albany, New York.

David was an all-around C.B. Radio enthusiast. He went by the handles “Cisco” and “Yankee” and had a huge collection of different types of radios and accessories. David played the drums and was a big fan of the Beatles, especially John Lennon. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jack Speed.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Debra Parkman; sons: Nathan Parkman (Misty Walborn) and Jeromy Parkman; grandchildren: Isaiah, Carter, Xavior, Lucian and Nevaeh Parkman; his mother, Sandra Buchanan; siblings: John Liddle, Lisa Kozanitis, Kelly Dacy, Daniel Buchanan and Mikal Buchanan-Heath; and many nieces and nephews.

