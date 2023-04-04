David Richard Shafer

AURORA — David Richard Shafer, of Aurora and Farely's Point, NY, died unexpectedly at home in Aurora on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 73 years old.

Dave was predeceased by his mother, Josephine Evelyn Shafer (nee Gergle); father, Louis Richard Shafer; and sister, Joyce Johnston (nee Shafer). He is survived by his partner, Donna Goddard; her daughters: Sara Goddard (Joseph Daly III), of Bryn Mawr, PA, and Leslie Goddard Baum (David Baum), of Cincinnati, OH; and four grandchildren: Elliott McAteer and Casey Daly, and Jocelyn and Mikayla Baum; his son, Samuel David Shafer; brother-in-law Robert "B.J." Johnston; and niece, Cindy Johnston; nephew, Tim Johnston (Choen Johnston); great-niece, Aubrey Foster (Ben Foster); and their daughters: Isla, Hazel, and Harlow; and several cousins, extended family members, and lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in support of the Memorial Garden to the United Ministry of Aurora or to the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be made at http://www.brewfuneralhome.com.