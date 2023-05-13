David S. Roth

July 5, 1949 - April 29, 2023

AUBURN — David S. Roth, 73, of Auburn, was born in Buffalo NY, the son of the late David L. and Antonina Roth of Angola NY.

David served as a Erie County deputy sheriff before moving to Auburn to work for NYS Department of Corrections, retiring in 2016.

David is survived by his wife, Virginia, of Auburn; son, David Alan, of Clearwater, FL; brother, Daniel (Anne), of Angola; aunt, Mary Ann Barrett, of Derby; and several nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his brother, Donald of OH in 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.