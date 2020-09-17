AURORA — David S. Tanner, of Scipio-Townline Road, Aurora, NY, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on September 15, 2020. David was a loving and devoted husband and father, who never failed to help where and when he could on fixing cars at home, building and remodeling several family homes and keeping the family spirit alive by hosting family reunions for a decade. David worked as a mechanic over twenty years for IBEW 1249 until his retirement. His passion for cars was highlighted in several restoration projects that won awards in local car shows around the local area and his participation for many years with the Prison City Rambler Car Club. Also, David was a volunteer for the Calvary Food Pantry for many years. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors with his family throughout his life.