David Stephens

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 Dr. David Stephens, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 89, surrounded by his children. He passed away after a short illness at the end of a long stay at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Dave grew up in Burlington, VT where he was an avid skier and sailor. He attended the University of Vermont, for both his undergraduate and Medical Degrees. While at the University of Vermont, he met his wife Christine who he married before starting his residency in pediatrics.

After completing his residency in pediatric medicine, Dave served in the Army in Colorado Springs during the Vietnam War. After leaving the service, Dave moved to Auburn, where he joined a Pediatric Practice and provided care in the community for more than 35 years. Dave was known as a caring and attentive physician for many generations of children. He will be remembered as a man of few words, by all that knew him.

Dave was married to his wife, Christine, for over 35 years. He spent many years sailing on Owasco Lake with his family. He also enjoyed canoeing, downhill and cross-country skiing. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Dave was predeceased by his wife, Christine in 1995; he is survived by his son, Christopher (Casey) Stephens; and his daughters Laurie (Mike) Coleman and Lynn (Joseph) Marinelli; he has eight grandchildren, Patrick and Kristina Stephens, Michael and Alyssa Coleman and Joseph, Nicholas, Lauren and Lindsey Marinelli.

Dave suffered from numerous medical conditions the past few years, which resulted in his being at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. We would like to thank everyone there for taking such wonderful care of him. He was always treated with care and dignity through his final years.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the Spring. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.