 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David W. Austin

David W. Austin

{{featured_button_text}}
David W. Austin

David W. Austin

AUBURN — David W. Austin, 60, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020. David's passion was hunting small game and a relaxing day of fishing. David was a veteran having served in the United States Marines from 1980 to 1984.

He is survived by Son, Zachary Austin; Daughters: Mary Stotler, Carissa Cassel; Parents: Donald and Jean Austin; Brothers: Michael, Raymond and Gregory Austin; Sisters: Linda Jaqith and Marylou Harmon; 10 Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild.

David was predeceased by his brother Richard C. Austin.

Visitation will be from 2PM to 4PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: US may not be back to normal until 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News