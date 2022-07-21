Dawn M. Taro

Aug. 4, 1954 - July 15, 2022

Dawn M. Taro, was born in Aug. 4, 1954 in Auburn, NY to Michael L. and Genevieve E. (Devoe) Taro, Sr., and passed away with family by her side on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Strong Hospital, Rochester, NY.

Dawn enjoyed going to the casino with friends, arts and crafts, listening to music, watching her favorite television shows, and taking photographs. Her enthusiasm for the first banana split of the summer and being outside is overshadowed by her love of activities with family, especially her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Lorraine, Michael, Jr., Michelle, and Mark. She is survived by her children: Jennifer, Jessica, Austin, and Erin; her grandchildren: Justin, Evan, Addison, and Aviva; her siblings: David, Faith, Joseph, Guy, and Robin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will miss her greatly.

Calling hours are Monday, July 25, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, with Rev. Patrick Heery, Pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be in Soule Cemetery, Sennett, NY.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dawn's name to the charity of your choice is appreciated.