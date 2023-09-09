BRADLEY, Alice M. Burwell, 80 of Dublin Road, Aurora, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, September 11, 2023 from 10:30 to 11:00 am in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Grant Avenue, Auburn. A funeral service will follow in the Church. Private burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions to the Aurora Fire Department, 456 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026. Please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com to leave condolences for the family.