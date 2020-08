Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORR-McCOY, Allison T., of Auburn, died on May 12, 2020. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Church, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Farrell's Funeral Service Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.