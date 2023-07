RICE, Anna Mae, 98, formerly of Adams St., Auburn, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center For Living. A graveside committal will take place July 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions in her name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.