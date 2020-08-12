You have permission to edit this article.
Anthony A. Mattie

MATTIE, Anthony A., 36, of Centerville, Virginia and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020. Calling hours are this Friday 4 to 7 pm in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph's Cemetery for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to the American Cancer Society.

