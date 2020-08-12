Anthony A. Mattie

MATTIE, Anthony A., 36, of Centerville, Virginia and formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020. Calling hours are this Friday 4 to 7 pm in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph's Cemetery for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's memory to the American Cancer Society.
