NUNNARI, Anthony F., 81, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. A calling hour will be held this Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with services to immediately follow, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of CNY, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.