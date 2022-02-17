Barbara A. Savarese

SAVARESE, Barbara A., 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Geneva. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Barb will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.