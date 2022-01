KAPPESSER, Barbara J., 78, of Syracuse, NY, passed away Jan. 3, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her family by her side. Barb's wishes were to have a private graveside service with no calling hours. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.