BURNS, Bernice M. (Caliendo), 85, formerly of Owasco Road, Owasco, NY, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, New York. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday the May 7, 2021 at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Saint Josephs Cemetery.