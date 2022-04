DALY, Betty, 92, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Calling hour will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:30 till 10:45 a.m. with her mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. all inside of St. Alphonsus Church, Genesee Street.In lieu of flowers any donations may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY 13021 or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.