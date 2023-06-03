SPINOSA, Betty J. (Temple), 91, the widow of the late Philip Spinosa, of Port Byron passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours Monday, June 5, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will be offered at noon in the funeral home, followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.