Betty L. Collins

COLLINS, Betty L., 96, of Fleming, passed away on May 9, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Calling hours for Betty will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately for the family in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvery Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com