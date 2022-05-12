 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty L. Collins

  • 0

COLLINS, Betty L., 96, of Fleming, passed away on May 9, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Calling hours for Betty will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately for the family in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvery Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should stop putting watermelon in the fridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News