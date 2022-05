KLINK, Betty L., 79, of Auburn, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, May 27, 2002 in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.