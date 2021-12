LEWIS, Betty Mae, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital. Friends will be invited to join the family for services to be held a date yet to be determined in the spring of 2022. Details will be published at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.