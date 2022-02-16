 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly A. Clarry

CLARRY, Beverly A., 83, formerly of Throop, passed away Feb. 13, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. Friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a private burial in Lakeview Cemetery Skaneateles (all are welcome to the reception following at First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles). Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc to leave a condolence for the family.

