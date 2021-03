HUNTER, Beverly J., 91, of Florence Street, Auburn, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Calling hours are Sunday, March 21, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Private burial will take place in Soule Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.whitechapelfh.com.