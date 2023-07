THURSTON, Bobby Jo, 51, of Auburn, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Bobby Jo's life to be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the SK Post 1324 of the American Legion, 168 State Street, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.