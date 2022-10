DELANEY, Celeste M., 85, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.