Charles 'Bud' V. Johnston, Jr.

JOHNSTON, Jr., Charles "Bud" V., 89, husband of Helen "Tootsie" (Carpenter) Johnston, of Hume Lane, Throop, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Calling hours for Charles will be conducted Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4 to 6 in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Graveside services, with full Military Honors, will be offered Friday, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.