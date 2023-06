WILCOX, Charles Edward, 73, of Auburn, passed away May 24, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. There are no calling hours. A graveside funeral service and burial with military honors will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.