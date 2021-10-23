 Skip to main content
Charles L. "Chucky" Adams

ADAMS, Charles L. "Chucky," 62, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at his home. Calling hours for Chucky will be conducted Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn. A graveside services will be offered Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please enter using Gate 5 on Sand Beach Road. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Chucky to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. There will be a gathering following the burial on Tuesday, at noon at the UNC Club. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

