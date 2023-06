CASSELMAN, Chris A., passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2023, after a brief illness. Calling hours will be Saturday June 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. A burial will follow in Soule Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.