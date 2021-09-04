Cindy L. (Hall) DeChick

DeCHICK, Cindy L. (Hall), 67, of Tuxill Square, Auburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Auburn Nursing Home. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Cindy will be conducted Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.
