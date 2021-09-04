 Skip to main content
Cindy L. (Hall) DeChick

DeCHICK, Cindy L. (Hall), 67, of Tuxill Square, Auburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Auburn Nursing Home. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Cindy will be conducted Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

