 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Col. Richard E. Nelson III

  • Updated
  • 0

NELSON, III, Col. Richard E., 72, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Monday, May 2, 2022, at noon in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Calling hours for Rick will be conducted Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences for the family, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News