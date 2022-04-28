Col. Richard E. Nelson III

NELSON, III, Col. Richard E., 72, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Monday, May 2, 2022, at noon in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Calling hours for Rick will be conducted Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences for the family, please visit http:/www.whitechapelfh.com.